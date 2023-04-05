Warm Now; Changes Ahead

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Our warm stretch continues through the end of the week, before rain chances really increase over the weekend and temperatures ease. We’ll go from highs in the middle 80s Thursday and Friday, into the middle 60s for Easter Sunday.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy, patchy fog. Low near 66°.  Winds light SW/SE.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, isolated PM showers and thunderstorms. High near 85°. Winds S at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 66°.  Winds light S/E.

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 66° High: 85° 30%

SAT: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 64° High: 70° 80%

SUN: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers early. Low: 53° High: 64° 40%

MON: Partly cloudy, a few showers. Low: 52° High: 68° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy.  Low: 55° High: 74° 10%

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 55° High: 75° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 5-10 kts.  Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery Whitewater has set a date for its grand opening!
Montgomery Whitewater sets grand opening date
Ashford native Jerome Godwin III (pictured left with contestant Talia Smith) came away with a...
Ashford native advances after Battles win on NBC’s ‘The Voice’
Bob Lee’s death was confirmed by Joshua Goldbard, the CEO of his current employer MobileCoin....
Bob Lee, Cash App founder and MobileCoin executive, slain at 43
Chief meteorologist David Paul confirmed a tornado near Burbank Street in Dothan
Confirmed tornado in Dothan
Enterprise Country Club
Winds damage Enterprise Country Club

Latest News

Enterprise Country Club
NWS confirms EF-0 and EF-1 tornadoes hit Enterprise, Dothan Monday
Color The Weather 04-05-23
Color The Weather 04-05-23
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 04-05-23
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 04-05-23
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 04-05-23
A foggy start this morning