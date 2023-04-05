Warm Now; Changes Ahead

SYNOPSIS – Our warm stretch continues through the end of the week, before rain chances really increase over the weekend and temperatures ease. We’ll go from highs in the middle 80s Thursday and Friday, into the middle 60s for Easter Sunday.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy, patchy fog. Low near 66°. Winds light SW/SE.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, isolated PM showers and thunderstorms. High near 85°. Winds S at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 66°. Winds light S/E.

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 66° High: 85° 30%

SAT: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 64° High: 70° 80%

SUN: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers early. Low: 53° High: 64° 40%

MON: Partly cloudy, a few showers. Low: 52° High: 68° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 55° High: 74° 10%

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 55° High: 75° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.