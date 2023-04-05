U.S. Senator Katie Britt Champions Alabama jobs in subcommittee hearing

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Senator Katie Britt (R-Ala.) last week in a hearing of the Senate Committee on Appropriations’ Subcommittee on Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies, questioned Secretary of the Interior, Deb Haaland, regarding the Biden Administration’s red tape regulatory regime that continues to strangle economic activity across the country.

As Senator Britt noted in her line of questioning, Alabama’s Warrior Met Coal has applied to develop 24 million tons of metallurgical coal on federal lands adjacent to its current operations in Tuscaloosa County.

However, their application has remained untouched by the Biden Administration since May 2022.

Mining coal underground on federal land results in an 8% royalty payment to the federal government, which is projected to amount to more than $500 million in currently untapped federal proceeds in this case.

Some of that total would be returned to the State of Alabama for use. The beneficiaries would also include millions in state severance taxes and more than $100 million in economic benefit to the Port of Mobile.

Stewardship of our public lands includes finding appropriate economic development to sustain local businesses and our national economy. Warrior Met Coal is one of our U.S. companies trying to work with the federal government to be a good steward of our public lands. Warrior Met Coal is an important economic driver in the State of Alabama. They employ 1,000 people and are the largest customer of our Port of Mobile.

Met coal is a key component in producing steel, which in turn is utilized for critical infrastructure and manufacturing.

Additionally, Senator Britt outlined that the main global competitor to American met coal is Chinese met coal, which is not mined with the same environmental standards and economically fuels our nation’s top geopolitical adversary and national security threat.

U.S. Senator Katie Britt (R-Ala.) states, “They produce the same kind of coal, obviously without the environmental standards that we have in the U.S. So, I think approving this lease would elevate our economy, keep production of this critical met coal in the U.S., and provide a cleaner solution than what they are doing there in China.”

A video of Senator Britt’s line of questioning can be viewed here.

