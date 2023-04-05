Springtime events in the Wiregrass
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Many organizations across the Wiregrass are gearing up to host Springtime events like Easter egg hunts, Spring Festivals, and more!
Here’s a current list of events going on this Spring for the whole family:
Houston County:
- Spring Fling at the National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds- April 7-16 in Dothan, AL.
- Rides, Games, Fair Food on the Midway. Buy tickets in advance & get $25 Unlimited Ride Armband to use any 1 day. Buy online now or at Eagle Eye Outfitters. (Monday-Thursday) 5:00 p.m. to 10 PM *$25. Fridays: 5:00 p.m. until midnight *$25. Saturdays: 1 p.m. until midnight *$35. Sundays: 1 PM until 9:00 p.m. *$35* Tickets on site each day. $5 each day for admission only, children under 4 are free gate admission. Reithoffer Shows 813-422-0074
- Dothan Botanical Gardens Egg Quest- Friday, April 7 through April 9 from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Dothan Botanical Gardens
- Last chance weekend to see the eggs!
- A collection of 4-foot tall wooden eggs painted by local students and artists are scattered throughout the Gardens!
- Easter Bunny pictures at City Church in Dothan- Saturday, April 8 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
- Second annual Pictures with the Easter Bunny. They will have inflatables, a scavenger hunt, popcorn and sno-cones. Everything is FREE including FREE pictures with the Easter Bunny! The address is 836 West Selma Street, Dothan, Alabama 36301. If you have any questions, send them a message on Facebook.
- Folklore Annual Easter Egg Hunt- Saturday, April 8 at Folklore Brewing and Meadery in Dothan, AL
- Face Painting with Alexa Kelly to start us off from 11am-2pm. They have 1,000 eggs ready for your little ones to hunt down! This is going to be a fully loaded event folks! They will have an age divided hunt so that all is fair, starting promptly at 11:30 a.m. so please make sure to arrive a little early so your little ones don’t get a late start. The Easter Bunny will be available for pictures from 11:30 a.m.-2:00 p.m. so bring those beautiful smiles! They will have PONY RIDES on site, from 11a.m. to dusk, with tickets costing $7 a ride. Our food truck for this event is quite a treat! Cousins Maine Lobster Truck (as seen on Shark Tank) will be serving up their delicious menu from 11a.m.-4 p.m. They will also have an arts & crafts table set up for your kids to make mementos to bring home. They are so excited for this event and we hope you are too! Please feel free to message them on Facebook with any questions.
Henry County:
First Annual Henry County Fair- April 5-8 at the Abbeville City Park (Lindy Money Field) in Abbeville, AL.
- The fair will begin on April 5 at 6:00 p.m. at City Park.
- They will have rides, food vendors, arts and craft vendors and much more. Join them for a fun-filled week!
Coffee County:
- Sam Boswell Honda Spring Family Fun Festival- April 4-8 across from the Wal-Mart in Enterprise.
- Tuesday through Friday 5pm to 10pm, Saturday 3pm to 10pm.
- Sam Boswell Honda Buick GMC have teamed up with James Gang Amusements to bring the Spring Family Fun Festival to Enterprise. Enjoy your favorite carnival foods including corn dogs and funnel cake.
Dale County:
Midland City Easter Egg Hunt- April 8 at the City Hall of Midland City
The event starts at 10:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.
There will be burgers, nachos, hotdogs and more available to purchase.
Know of anymore great events happening? Send them our way by adding them to our community calendar!
