Springtime events in the Wiregrass

Face Painting with Alexa Kelly to start us off from 11am-2pm. They have 1,000 eggs ready for your little ones to hunt down! This is going to be a fully loaded event folks! They will have an age divided hunt so that all is fair, starting promptly at 11:30 a.m. so please make sure to arrive a little early so your little ones don’t get a late start. The Easter Bunny will be available for pictures from 11:30 a.m.-2:00 p.m. so bring those beautiful smiles! They will have PONY RIDES on site, from 11a.m. to dusk, with tickets costing $7 a ride. Our food truck for this event is quite a treat! Cousins Maine Lobster Truck (as seen on Shark Tank) will be serving up their delicious menu from 11a.m.-4 p.m. They will also have an arts & crafts table set up for your kids to make mementos to bring home. They are so excited for this event and we hope you are too! Please feel free to message them on Facebook with any questions.