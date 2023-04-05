DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dothan Leisure Services Therapeutic Recreation program is sponsoring the “Smile, Sparkle, and Shine Pageant” on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at the Dothan Opera House at 6:30 p.m.

This event provides an opportunity to spotlight our special needs population and our local law enforcement community.

It gives us an opportunity to recognize our special needs population ages 12 & up.

Provides an opportunity for other organizations such as Dothan Police Dept., various queens from around the wiregrass, and other volunteers to come together and help create an unforgettable evening for our special needs population.

They go all out! Contestants pick out their gowns long before the pageant and then on the night of the pageant, it is truly magical.

The girls get their hair and makeup done and are escorted on the stage by officers from the Dothan Police Department.

