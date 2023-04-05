Police: Dothan man charged with first degree robbery

Sherwin Jermaine Foxx Dothan City Jail booking photo.
Sherwin Jermaine Foxx Dothan City Jail booking photo.(Dothan Police Department)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On Tuesday, April 4, at approximately 9:40 p.m., the Dothan Police Department responded to a robbery of a person in the 1000 block of Ross Clark Circle.

According to Dothan Police, officers met the victim who reported an unknown suspect armed with an edged weapon approached him and demanded money.

After the victim failed to produce money, the suspect physically assaulted him and took his personal property.

The victim was able to provide a suspect description and moments later officers located who they believed to be the described suspect in the 1200 block of E. Lafayette Street.

After a probable cause search of the premises, officers located the victim’s personal property that was taken during the initial robbery.

As a result, Sherwin Jermaine Foxx, 39 years old of Dothan, was arrested and charged with one count of Robbery First Degree.

His bond was set at $60,000.00.

