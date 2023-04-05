NWS confirms EF-0 and EF-1 tornadoes hit Enterprise, Dothan Monday

Enterprise Country Club
Enterprise Country Club(WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The National Weather Service in Tallahassee on Tuesday confirmed four tornadoes that touched down on Monday in their market, including two in Enterprise and Dothan.

Starting with the Enterprise report, a confirmed EF-0 tornado touched down at the Enterprise Country Club, north of Enterprise. The report states that the tornado came down near the clubhouse, resulting in roof and porch overhang damage with debris being scattered downwind across the golf course. Some tree damage was also noted along the tornado’s path.

The EF-0 tornado, which reached estimated peak winds of 85 miles per hour (mph) in its 2 minutes of activity, appeared to dissipate before exiting the golf course.

READ MORE >>> Winds damage Enterprise Country Club

In the Dothan report, the NWS classified that tornado as EF-1, with peak winds estimated to have gotten to 95 mph. Video evidence showed the brief tornado having touched down on Appian Way, located in the northwest portion of Dothan outside of Ross Clark Circle. The tornado continued southeast across several streets, including a great concentration of damage on Eldorado Drive with numerous trees snapped and uprooted along the destruction path.

The EF-1 Dothan tornado also lasted an estimated two minutes before lifting at North Englewood Avenue.

READ MORE >>> LIST: Storms cause damages around the Wiregrass

No fatalities or injuries were reported in any of the confirmed tornadoes.

Two other EF-1 level tornadoes were also confirmed to have touched down in southwest Georgia, one near Lake Douglas Road in Bainbridge and one near Salem Church Road and Handville Road in Climax, both in Decatur County.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery Whitewater has set a date for its grand opening!
Montgomery Whitewater sets grand opening date
Ashford native Jerome Godwin III (pictured left with contestant Talia Smith) came away with a...
Ashford native advances after Battles win on NBC’s ‘The Voice’
Bob Lee’s death was confirmed by Joshua Goldbard, the CEO of his current employer MobileCoin....
Bob Lee, Cash App founder and MobileCoin executive, slain at 43
Chief meteorologist David Paul confirmed a tornado near Burbank Street in Dothan
Confirmed tornado in Dothan
Enterprise Country Club
Winds damage Enterprise Country Club

Latest News

Color The Weather 04-05-23
Color The Weather 04-05-23
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 04-05-23
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 04-05-23
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 04-05-23
A foggy start this morning
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast Tuesday, April 4, 2023