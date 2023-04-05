Mountain Brook native Gordon Sargent accepts invitation to Masters Tournament

Gordon Sargent going to the Masters Tournament
By WBRC Staff and Jake Stansell
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WBRC) - A Mountain Brook High School graduate is headed to the 2023 Masters Tournament.

WBRC’s Jake Stansell sat down with 19-year-old Gordon Sargent who has accepted an invitation to compete in the tournament.

Sargent is currently a sophomore at Vanderbilt University.

He won the NCAA Division 1 Men’s Individual Championship last spring and became the first freshman to do so since 2007. Sargent is ranked No. 3 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking and becomes the first amateur to accept a special invitation since Aaron Baddeley in 2000.

The 2023 Masters Tournament is being held in Augusta, Georgia Thursday, April 6 through Sunday, April 9.

