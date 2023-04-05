Moma Tina honored with custom peanut statue

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Moma Tina, owner of Moma Tina’s Mission House was surprised with her very own peanut Tuesday.

After her 22 years of serving the Wiregrass, the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce wanted to give back to Mrs. Tina.

Surrounded by friends, family, former mayor Mike Schmitz and current Mayor Mark Saliba, they unveiled the new statue.

The peanut dedicated to Mrs. Tina is in her likeness and holds a two fish and five loaves of bread in reference to the Bible story where Jesus fed 5,000 people with the same foods.

The Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce livestreamed the surprise on their Facebook. You can view her full reaction below.

