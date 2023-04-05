Houston County will keep its Farm Center, Dothan out of deal

Houston County Farm Center in this undated photo.
Houston County Farm Center in this undated photo.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The sale of the Houston County Farm Center is off more than a year after commissioners voted to sell it, multiple sources told News4.

It is anticipated county commissioners will vote Monday to keep the property and not peddle it to the city of Dothan, which had agreed to pay $2.2 million for the county’s 84 percent ownership of the 40-acre site.

An agreement was reached to nix the deal when representatives from both governments met Wednesday, per sources.

The city owns the other 16 percent, but how that ownership is resolved has not been decided, according to those with knowledge of the matter.

The deal never closed despite the city agreeing in early 2022 to purchase the Farm Center property.

County commissioners will consider several possibilities for the property, per a source.

