Hank Aaron home, museum to be relocated

By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hank Aaron’s childhood home and museum will be on the move.

It will be temporarily relocated to James Seals Park on Texas Street, according to Mobile city officials.

They hope to have the home moved by July, according to a statement from a city spokesman.

Mayor Sandy Stimpson said, “The house will be monitored closely by staff, and will be accessible to Mobilians and visitors who want to learn more about Hank Aaron’s legacy.”

For now, the house is still located at the stadium which bears the home run legend’s name but has been closed since the Mobile BayBears moved to Huntsville.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery Whitewater has set a date for its grand opening!
Montgomery Whitewater sets grand opening date
Ashford native Jerome Godwin III (pictured left with contestant Talia Smith) came away with a...
Ashford native advances after Battles win on NBC’s ‘The Voice’
The Shelby County Health Department has identified 4 Norovirus outbreaks in the county so far...
Norovirus outbreaks reported in Alabama assisted living facilities and schools, ADPH
Bob Lee’s death was confirmed by Joshua Goldbard, the CEO of his current employer MobileCoin....
Bob Lee, Cash App founder, fatally stabbed in San Francisco
Chief meteorologist David Paul confirmed a tornado near Burbank Street in Dothan
Confirmed tornado in Dothan

Latest News

center
Houston County Farm Center sale is off
A veteran who served for decades believes Dothan has betrayed him, or at least its government...
City offers to purchase veteran's home then backs out
Alabama Senate committee approves fentanyl sentencing bill
virus
"Very Contagious" Norovirus reaches Alabama