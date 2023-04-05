SYNOPSIS - A foggy start this morning with a Dense Fog Advisory in effect for most of the area until 9am CST so take it slower on the roads this morning. Very warm this afternoon with some of the area reaching the upper 80s. Low end shower chances back in the forecast tomorrow but better rain chances come in later in the day on Friday into the day on Saturday. The severe threat is very low with this system but heavy rain will be likely throughout the day on Saturday. Sunday will be cool with highs in the low to middle 60s and some scattered rain hanging around. Next week looks drier and a little cooler to start off with.

TODAY - Partly cloudy. High near 86°. Winds S 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT - Partly cloudy, patchy fog. Low near 66°. Winds Light S 5%

TOMORROW - Partly cloudy, stray shower. High near 85°. Winds S 5-10 mph 20%

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 66° High: 84° 40%

SAT: Scattered showers and storms. Low: 62° High: 70° 80%

SUN: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 53° High: 64° 40%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 55° High: 70° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 55° High: 74° 0%

WED: Sunny. Low: 52° High: 76° 0%

THUR: Sunny. Low: 55° High: 80° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY- Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 10 kts. Seas 2 ft

