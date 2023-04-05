Enterprise football coach hired by Houston Texans

Enterprise football coach Cole Weeks (pictured) has been hired by the Houston Texans as an...
Enterprise football coach Cole Weeks (pictured) has been hired by the Houston Texans as an analyst for the upcoming season. Weeks spent one season as offensive coordinator for the Wildcats.(Troy University)
By Nick Brooks
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise football coach Cole Weeks has been hired by the Houston Texans as an analyst for the upcoming season.

Weeks spent one season as offensive coordinator for the Wildcats.

Prior to his time at Enterprise, he served as an offensive assistant at Troy University on former head coach Chip Lindsey’s staff.

The Freeport, Florida native spent two seasons as a graduate assistant at Auburn University with an emphasis on quarterbacks.

He also spent time as QB coach for Jones County Junior College.

His coaching career started in 2015 at Southern Miss as a graduate assistant working with the quarterbacks.

He was also a quarterback for the Golden Eagles from 2011 to 2014.

