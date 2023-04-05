On the dotted line: Ayden Braddy

The very first golf scholarship signee headed to Lurleen B Wallace in Greenville is Rehobeth's Ayden Braddy.
By WTVY Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s a great day to be a Rehobeth Rebel!

The very first golf scholarship signee headed to Lurleen B. Wallace Community College in Greenville is Rehobeth’s Ayden Braddy.

Braddy signed on the dotted line on Wednesday to play in the Saints’ inaugural golf season.

He says he worked really hard to get to this moment, and it means a lot that it paid off.

“Golf is a really tough sport,” explained Braddy. “It’s physically, mentally, so you have to work on both of those things of this sport, and that’s what makes it special.”

Braddy will be under first year head coach Josh McLendon.

The Saints’ schedule will be posted at a later date.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery Whitewater has set a date for its grand opening!
Montgomery Whitewater sets grand opening date
Ashford native Jerome Godwin III (pictured left with contestant Talia Smith) came away with a...
Ashford native advances after Battles win on NBC’s ‘The Voice’
Bob Lee’s death was confirmed by Joshua Goldbard, the CEO of his current employer MobileCoin....
Bob Lee, Cash App founder, fatally stabbed in San Francisco
Chief meteorologist David Paul confirmed a tornado near Burbank Street in Dothan
Confirmed tornado in Dothan
Enterprise Country Club
Winds damage Enterprise Country Club

Latest News

The very first golf scholarship signee headed to Lurleen B Wallace in Greenville is Rehobeth's...
On the dotted line: Ayden Braddy
Enterprise football coach Cole Weeks (pictured) has been hired by the Houston Texans as an...
Enterprise football coach hired by Houston Texans
Sargent is the first amateur to accept a special invitation since Aaron Baddeley in 2000.
Mountain Brook native Gordon Sargent accepts invitation to Masters Tournament
North Charleston police officer Trevon Sanders has made the roster for the Orlando team in the...
Beyond the Vet: Trevon Sanders