On the dotted line: Ayden Braddy

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s a great day to be a Rehobeth Rebel!

The very first golf scholarship signee headed to Lurleen B. Wallace Community College in Greenville is Rehobeth’s Ayden Braddy.

Braddy signed on the dotted line on Wednesday to play in the Saints’ inaugural golf season.

He says he worked really hard to get to this moment, and it means a lot that it paid off.

“Golf is a really tough sport,” explained Braddy. “It’s physically, mentally, so you have to work on both of those things of this sport, and that’s what makes it special.”

Braddy will be under first year head coach Josh McLendon.

The Saints’ schedule will be posted at a later date.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.