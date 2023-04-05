City of Ozark welcomes new pickleball court

The City of Ozark has opened a new facility for one of the world’s fastest growing sports: pickleball.
By Jacklynn Lambert and Ty Storey
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The City of Ozark has opened a new facility for one of the world’s fastest growing sports: pickleball.

The brand-new complex, which features 8 indoor hard courts that are wheelchair accessible, is the result of a promise made to the owner of Ozark Community Pickleball, Elisabeth Wise.

“Our mayor is a tennis player,” said Wise. “He came out to learn pickleball for a free clinic and the rest is history. He promised me that we would have a place to play while they refurbished our courts, and this happened.

The 7 month project was city-funded, and was built with the help of community volunteers.

ozzie maianeto director of events and facilities for ozark leisure services: “It was labor of love,” said Ozzie Maianeto, Director of Events and Facilities for Ozark Leisure Services. “It was about 7 months of intensive labor bringing this facility together. We had to redo floors, walls, ceilings, paint the courts, do everything, so it’s quite a pleasure to see this come to life.”

As for the sport itself, people of all ages are encouraged to play. Wise says that her introduction to pickleball was evidence of how it can change lives.

“I went to a fanily reunion where my cousin had Parkinson’s,” explained Wise. “I’m 70, at that time he was 72. His neurologist told him to play pickleball, and he literally arrested the progression of his Parkinson’s. Now he has to wear a helmet because it is progressing, but it’s been several years. It extended his quality of life.”

The new addition to the community is affecting the city in more than one way. Ozark Mayor Mark Blankenship says that this complex is just the beginning of the progress in the area.

“It’s also a feeder for the other businesses that we’re putting here,” said Blankenship. “Since we’ve started this, we’ve opened a new restaurant next door. This week, we signed an agreement on the new gym that’s going to be coming there, so the shopping center is now full and the people are what makes it happen, so we’re excited about it.”

Those interested in learning the sport can join a beginner’s class twice a week at the complex with local trainers.

The courts will be open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief meteorologist David Paul confirmed a tornado near Burbank Street in Dothan
Confirmed tornado in Dothan
Houston County
LIST: Storms cause damages around the Wiregrass
Montgomery Whitewater has set a date for its grand opening!
Montgomery Whitewater sets grand opening date
Enterprise Country Club
Winds damage Enterprise Country Club
A helicopter crashed on Bear Creek Road in Shelby Co. Sunday afternoon.
Two die in Alabama medical helicopter crash

Latest News

The City of Ozark has opened a new facility for one of the world’s fastest growing sports:...
City of Ozark welcomes new pickleball complex
It's full steam ahead on major downtown Dothan renovations, with the City Center project...
Over 100 gather to hear about downtown project progress
book
Upgrades made to Slocomb Public Library
Dothan City Commissioners declined to spend $1 million this morning for homes that would be...
Commission nix purchase of four homes to control flooding