Ashford native advances after Battles win on NBC’s ‘The Voice’

Ashford native Jerome Godwin III (pictured left with contestant Talia Smith) came away with a...
Ashford native Jerome Godwin III (pictured left with contestant Talia Smith) came away with a big win in his Battles showdown on Tuesday’s episode of NBC’s “The Voice”.(NBC)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WTVY) - Ashford native Jerome Godwin III came away with a big win in his Battles showdown on Tuesday’s episode of NBC’s “The Voice”.

Godwin, who is a junior at Auburn University at Montgomery, was matched up against Talia Smith from Queens, New York for a spot on Niall Horan’s team going into the Knockouts. The duo showed off their vocal capabilities in a back-and-forth cover of “Like I Can” by Sam Smith.

Judges Kelly Clarkson, Chance the Rapper, and Blake Shelton praised both singers, but noted Godwin’s control and pitch throughout the entire song as the spots where he excelled.

Niall agreed with his fellow judges’ words, and he gave the nod to Godwin to complete his Knockouts team.

Godwin spoke about his audition process in an interview with sister-station WSFA on March 13, with the 20-year-old noting his nervousness.

“The audition experience was very stressful, but I enjoyed every bit of it,” Godwin said. “I spent a couple of weeks with vocal coaches and The Voice band to perfect the song. I was very comfortable when it was time to audition for the coaches.”

In addition to Godwin, two other Alabama natives (Ryley Tate Wilson of Montgomery, Team Niall, and D.Smooth of Birmingham, Team Kelly) advanced to the Knockouts round. Montgomery native JB Somers was eliminated on the April 4 episode in a battle for Team Kelly’s final spot.

The Knockouts round of “The Voice” will premiere on April 17 at 7 p.m. central, after a “Best of Blinds, Battles and Blake” episode on April 10 at 7 p.m. central. You can watch the show when it airs on Mondays and Tuesday on WRGX NBC Wiregrass.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief meteorologist David Paul confirmed a tornado near Burbank Street in Dothan
Confirmed tornado in Dothan
Houston County
LIST: Storms cause damages around the Wiregrass
Montgomery Whitewater has set a date for its grand opening!
Montgomery Whitewater sets grand opening date
A helicopter crashed on Bear Creek Road in Shelby Co. Sunday afternoon.
Two die in Alabama medical helicopter crash
42-year-old Marcus Leonard Golden of Dothan (pictured) faces one count of second degree...
Dothan man faces sex, assault charges

Latest News

This photo shows former President Donald Trump in the courtroom for his arraignment in New York...
Trump charged with 34 felony counts in hush money scheme
Dothan Opera House
Opera House renovations, other plans creating Dothan excitement
Three packages of cocaine worth $100,000 have washed ashore on three different areas of beach...
$100K worth of cocaine washes ashore beach in Walton County
book
Upgrades made to Slocomb Public Library