Ashford native advances after Battles win on NBC’s ‘The Voice’

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WTVY) - Ashford native Jerome Godwin III came away with a big win in his Battles showdown on Tuesday’s episode of NBC’s “The Voice”.

Godwin, who is a junior at Auburn University at Montgomery, was matched up against Talia Smith from Queens, New York for a spot on Niall Horan’s team going into the Knockouts. The duo showed off their vocal capabilities in a back-and-forth cover of “Like I Can” by Sam Smith.

Judges Kelly Clarkson, Chance the Rapper, and Blake Shelton praised both singers, but noted Godwin’s control and pitch throughout the entire song as the spots where he excelled.

Niall agreed with his fellow judges’ words, and he gave the nod to Godwin to complete his Knockouts team.

Godwin spoke about his audition process in an interview with sister-station WSFA on March 13, with the 20-year-old noting his nervousness.

“The audition experience was very stressful, but I enjoyed every bit of it,” Godwin said. “I spent a couple of weeks with vocal coaches and The Voice band to perfect the song. I was very comfortable when it was time to audition for the coaches.”

In addition to Godwin, two other Alabama natives (Ryley Tate Wilson of Montgomery, Team Niall, and D.Smooth of Birmingham, Team Kelly) advanced to the Knockouts round. Montgomery native JB Somers was eliminated on the April 4 episode in a battle for Team Kelly’s final spot.

The Knockouts round of “The Voice” will premiere on April 17 at 7 p.m. central, after a “Best of Blinds, Battles and Blake” episode on April 10 at 7 p.m. central. You can watch the show when it airs on Mondays and Tuesday on WRGX NBC Wiregrass.

