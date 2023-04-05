Alabama lawmakers sound off on Trump’s historic indictment, arraignment

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It was another historic day for former President Donald Trump as he became the first former U.S. president to face criminal charges.

Trump was booked by New York City Officers before his arraignment, he was fingerprinted and processed, but he did not have to take a mugshot or wear handcuffs.

He pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of fraud and conspiracy charges and his attorneys say these claims are baseless and untrue.

The charges against the former president are sending Republican lawmakers into a frenzy. Senator Tommy Tuberville stated that Tuesday’s events will not put a dark cloud over his presidential run.

”It’s going to help him,” Tuberville said. “It’s not very serious. There’s a lot more serious things out there than this right now. Obviously, if he’s broken the law, they need to look into it, but there’s no concern on his part. He understands what he did and didn’t do. So, we’ll let it all play out.”

R-Sen. Kattie Britt believes that everything playing out in the public eye is concerning.

“The justice system should be blind and not weaponized against political enemies,” she said.

She also stated that Alabamians do not want a two-tiered system of justice, but a system of justice for all.

Former congressman Mo Brooks continues to support former President Donald Trump, even after Trump pulled his endorsement of Brooks during the midterm election.

Brooks agrees with Senator Tuberville that the indictment will fuel his fan base but it could all come crashing down if things do not go Trump’s way.

“The verdict is going to determine whether his campaign is terminated or if it will be buttressed, and it will help him be elected the next president of the United States,” Brooks said. “If he is convicted of these felonies, then he most likely will be barred from running for the presidency.”

Earlier today, we reached out to Alabama’s only Democratic lawmaker in Washington, Congresswoman Terri Sewell, but she declined to comment.

