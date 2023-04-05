16 finalists named for 2023-24 Alabama Teacher of the Year

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The list of 16 finalists in the running to become the next Alabama Teacher of the Year has been released. The Alabama Department of Education calls each an outstanding educator who personifies excellence.

The list has been culled down from more than 150 top educators from across the state.

The finalists, who are their district’s teacher of the year, include:

Maegan Gayle - Mobile County School System - Hutchens Elementary School - District I Elementary Teacher of the Year

Amanda Talantis - Gulf Shores City School System - Gulf Shores High School - District I Secondary Teacher of the Year

Logan Faith Rasmusson - Phenix City School System - Sherwood Elementary School - District II Elementary Teacher of the Year

Ansley A. Godwin - Ozark City School System - Carroll High School - District II Secondary Teacher of the Year

Jeffrey L. Norris - Shelby County School System - Oak Mountain Middle School - District III Elementary Teacher of the Year

Kevin Pughsley - Hoover City School System - Berry Middle School - District III Secondary Teacher of the Year

Dr. Allatesha Cain - Bessemer City Schools - Charles F. Hard Elementary School - District IV Elementary Teacher of the Year

Mychoal B. Woods - Birmingham City Schools - George Washington Carver High School - District IV Secondary Teacher of the Year

George Clausell, II - Macon County Schools - George Washington Carver Elementary School - District V Elementary Teacher of the Year

Jessica Roberson - Selma City Schools - Selma High School - District V Secondary Teacher of the Year

Lauren Murdoch Brascho - Pell City Schools - Coosa Valley Elementary School - District VI Elementary Teacher of the Year

Katie McGee - Cullman City Schools - Cullman Middle School - District VI Secondary Teacher of the Year

Kimberly Jared - Hartselle City Schools - Barkley Bridge Elementary School - District VII Elementary Teacher of the Year

Jennifer Coleman - Trussville City Schools - Hewitt-Trussville High School - District VII Secondary Teacher of the Year

Bonnie Howard - Madison City Schools - Madison Elementary School - District VIII Elementary Teacher of the Year

Nia Nicole Stivers - Jackson County Schools - North Jackson High School - District VIII Secondary Teacher of the Year

The finalists list will soon be narrowed down to just four. The winner will serve as a full-time ambassador for education and the teaching profession and present workshops, ALSDE said. They will also become a candidate for National Teacher of the Year.

The 2023-2024 Alabama Teacher of the Year will be named in May.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.