Warm & Humid Pattern

SYNOPSIS – Unseasonably warm weather continues for this week, before we see changes for the weekend. Scattered showers and thunderstorms pop-up later Friday, with rain looking likely on Saturday. A few showers may linger into Easter Sunday, with cooler air over the weekend and into next week.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy, patchy fog. Low near 65°. Winds SW/SE at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 86°. Winds S at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 66°. Winds SW/SE at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 66° High: 85° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 66° High: 84° 40%

SAT: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 62° High: 70° 80%

SUN: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. Low: 53° High: 64° 50%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 55° High: 70° 20%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 55° High: 74° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Light to Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

