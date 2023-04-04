Walton County fire put out after dog alerts owner

By Ty Storey
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WESTVILLE, Fla. (WTVY) - The wits and awareness of a dog in Walton County helped prevent a barn fire from spreading and destroying its family home.

According to a release from the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, their communication center received a 911 call shortly after noon on Tuesday from a teenager in Westville.

The teen stated he was home alone when he heard his dog barking at something. After going outside to see what was causing the commotion, he spotted flames coming from a barn housing several fowl.

Walton County Fire Rescue responded to the Braxton Road home within minutes, with the crew arriving as the barn was fully engulfed in flames and the fire beginning to spread into the wooded area nearby.

The Walton County crew, with assistance from Liberty Volunteer Fire District, battled the blaze for over thirty minutes before finally being able to get the fire under control, saving any nearby structures including the family home.

“Sadly, this family lost several animals in the fire,” said Walton County Sheriff Michael Adkinson. “However, if it weren’t for the dog’s guardian instincts and the son’s quick action, this situation could have ended much worse.”

According to the sheriff’s office, the fire is believed to have been caused by an electrical issue inside the barn.

