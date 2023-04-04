Upgrades made to Slocomb Public Library

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Slocomb Public Library has a new look!

Renovations include new carpet, air conditioning, and fresh paint. It’s a project that started last November when the air conditioning stopped working.

Now, thanks to money from the city, the community facility is back open for use.

“The library has been a big part of our town for a long time,” said Library Board Chairperson Danielle Schrimcher. “I’m from Slocomb, and I remember going to the library as a little girl, and it’s always been a very big part of our summer reading program.

“The kids have been always involved in reading, and I’m the librarian at the elementary school, so I know that all of the students that are at our elementary school are excited about getting to the public library.”

The grand reopening of the library will be Saturday, April 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will feature a visit from three local authors.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.