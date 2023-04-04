Teens accused of breaking into home, throwing party and sleeping in owner’s bed

GLENDALE, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - A group of teenagers in Arizona is facing charges for reportedly damaging a person’s home after they broke in and threw a party.

KPHO reports that seven people, including four teens, were taken into custody over the weekend. The group reportedly broke into a newly built Glendale-area home Saturday night.

Officials said they caused about $2,000 in damages at the home that evening with select members of the group staying overnight in the homeowner’s bed.

According to the homeowner, he hasn’t even moved in yet. He was packed and ready on Sunday. However, a few hours prior, neighbors called him and told him about the huge party happening.

“It was heartbreaking to see it [my home] like this,” he said. “It looks like a real mess.”

Glendale police said they were called to the home Sunday morning for a report of trespassers. They also were called overnight to bust the large house party, arresting a few of the people.

The unidentified homeowner said his new house was littered with broken glass, beer cans and trash.

“There are footprints all over the walls,” he said. “I was shocked to see hundreds of people partying and smoking in the house.”

There was also damage to the countertops, floors and upstairs window screen.

The homeowner told police he bought the home as a new build and had already started moving in a few items. He lives alone with his dog, and no one else had a key to the house.

A neighbor caught video of the party and helped notify him of what was going on that evening.

The homeowner said he even found a few of the partygoers sleeping in his bed and upstairs bedrooms when he arrived Sunday morning.

“I walked in calmly, and I saw two people sleeping. So, I immediately went back, grabbed shoes and left the house,” he said.

According to court documents, two of those arrested were identified as 19-year-old Juan Cervantes and 18-year-old Joel Santana. They attempted to escape through a window but were stopped by police.

Authorities said they searched the home and found a stolen gun in the closet of the master bedroom belonging to Cervantes.

“It was really a scary night for me,” the homeowner said.

Neighbors who moved in just months ago said they also feel concerned the situation could happen again as vacant homes still exist in the neighborhood.

Homeowners said they are discussing the option of hiring neighborhood security at night.

