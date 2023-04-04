Over 60,000 Fentanyl pills seized in Florence hotel

Over 60,000 Fentanyl pills seized in Florence hotel
Over 60,000 Fentanyl pills seized in Florence hotel(LCSO)
By Javon Williams
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Lauderdale County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant on Monday where over 60,000 fentanyl pills were seized.

Officials say the search warrant was obtained due to drug dealing activities of the people who lived in the home on Plum Street in Florence. During the search, pieces of paraphernalia, 16 grams of crack cocaine and nearly 60 grams of Fentanyl pulls were located.

The investigation led to a hotel room where another search warrant was obtained and executed. During the room search, 11 pounds of Fentanyl pills, four pounds of marijuana and multiple firearms were found.

The weight of the Fentanyl pills came out to be approximately 64,000 pills, this has a street value of $640,000.

Three people were arrested and charged with the following:

Malek Harris, 23

Malek Harris, 23
Malek Harris, 23(LCSO)

*Trafficking Fentanyl

*Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd

Tiffani Harris, 43

Tiffani Harris, 43
Tiffani Harris, 43(LCSO)

*Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance with intent to distribute (cocaine)

*Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd

Desmond Powers, 25

Desmond Powers, 25
Desmond Powers, 25(LCSO)

*Trafficking in Fentanyl

*Trafficking in Marijuana

The Florence Police Department, Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, Lauderdale County District Attorney’s Office and the Florence/ Lauderdale Special Operations team assisted in the arrest.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief meteorologist David Paul confirmed a tornado near Burbank Street in Dothan
Confirmed tornado in Dothan
Houston County
LIST: Storms cause damages around the Wiregrass
Montgomery Whitewater has set a date for its grand opening!
Montgomery Whitewater sets grand opening date
A helicopter crashed on Bear Creek Road in Shelby Co. Sunday afternoon.
Two die in Alabama medical helicopter crash
42-year-old Marcus Leonard Golden of Dothan (pictured) faces one count of second degree...
Dothan man faces sex, assault charges

Latest News

Chapter Chat with DHCLS: 'Dare to Lead'
April Chapter Chats: Dare to Lead by Brene Brown
News4's Will Polston takes a look at what stories are trending in the Wiregrass.
News4Now: What's Trending? | 4/4/23
This photo shows former President Donald Trump in the courtroom for his arraignment in New York...
Trump charged with 34 felony counts in hush money scheme
The wits and awareness of a dog in Walton County helped prevent a barn fire from spreading and...
Walton County fire put out after dog alerts owner