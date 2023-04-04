New Dothan lifeguard training dates announced

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The City of Dothan and Dothan Leisure Services have added new dates for lifeguard training classes.

The new dates for the free-to-attend classes are April 10-20, April 2-May 4, and May 8-18 from 6-9:30 p.m.

The classes will be held at Westgate Recreation Center. Registration is open now at www.dothanleisureservices.org.

Any questions regarding lifeguard training or summer jobs can be directed to Courtney Ganz at (334) 615-3758 or by email at cganz@dothan.org.

For all other questions or information requests about Dothan Leisure Services programs and facilities, you can contact them at (334) 615-3700, visit www.dothanleisureservices.org, or like and follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

