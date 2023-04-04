Much calmer today

SYNOPSIS - A better looking day ahead of us, this morning temperatures are warm in the lower 70s for most places with the chance of some patchy fog over the next few hours. This afternoon some of us might see a shower or two the best chances will be in the eastern areas. Tomorrow the heat gets turned up as highs approach 90 degrees. After a hot end to the week eyes turn to the weekend for out next system that brings with it the chance of some showers and thunderstorms, right now the chance of severe weather looks low but we will keep an eye on Saturday. Both days of the weekend looks pretty wet so make sure you have a backup plan for anything outdoors. Next week looks really nice so far!

TODAY - Partly sunny, stray shower. High near 85°. Winds S 5-10 mph 20%

TONIGHT - Partly cloudy, patchy fog. Low near 65°. Winds S 5 mph 5%

TOMORROW - Partly cloudy. High near 86°. Winds S 5-10 mph 0%

EXTENDED

THUR: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 66° High: 85° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 66° High: 82° 40%

SAT: Scattered showers and storms. Low: 60° High: 70° 60%

SUN: Scattered showers and storms. Low: 53° High: 68° 60%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 55° High: 72° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 54° High: 77° 0%

WED: Sunny. Low: 58° High: 76° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY- Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 5-10 kts. Seas 2 ft

