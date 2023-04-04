Hartford’s great resignation

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Monday night’s city council meeting in Hartford resulted in yet another resignation a council member. Recreation Director, Nick Holley chose to resign at the meeting in order to address concerns about the city council.

Holley’s reasoning for resigning is connected to the city council’s handling of funds.

“There was 3 million dollars in the bank in November of 2020 when this city council took over and it’s gone and so is a 2 million dollar line of credit and nobody knows where it went. I’d like to see a break down where every dollar went,” Holley told News4.

The former Recreation Director says that he is unsure as to why the money given to the council has not been put towards recreation.

“We have turned in with concessions and gate money $35,000. We haven’t seen a penny of it. We turn it in and it goes to the general fund and I don’t know what they need to buy with it. Like I said smartphones, smart poles, smart something I guess so anyway, I’m just tired of it,” he explained.

Prior to Holley’s resignation, there have been nine total members of the council who have resigned. There have been four total this year alone. Holley is not the only person with concerns for the city’s finances.

Resident Jeanna Brannon, the daughter of a former mayor of the city, believes there could be trouble ahead if the city does not address these issues.

“While they have had good ideas about projects that needed to be done and infrastructure and matters that needed to be addressed there is only so much money that a city the size of Hartford has and the spending that they have done has been without consideration of what our income is and so the city I believe today is in a financial situation that if we don’t address it we’re going to have significant problems,” Brannon expressed.

Both Brannon and Holley hope that the new city council will get things back on track for the citizens of Hartford.

“My hope for the city of Hartford is that we will start having transparency, that the city council will listen to its citizens and work with the citizens to continue to make this city the great place it’s always been. I hope that we can get our arms around our financial obligations and our income and that once again the balance will be righted,” Brannon states.

Nick Holley said, “I love this town; I love these people in this town. I’ve been in business for 38 years and we’ve grown every year. They still support us and I want their money spent on them.”

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.