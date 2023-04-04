Former Huntsville PD officer pleads not guilty to capital murder charges for pregnant girlfriend’s death

By Charles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The former Huntsville Police Department officer who was arrested and charged in 2022 for his alleged role in his pregnant girlfriend’s murder pled not guilty to three counts of capital murder Tuesday.

David McCoy was indicted on three counts of capital murder by a grand jury on March 24, according to online court documents. The counts are for killing a person inside a car, killing a person and her unborn child and causing the death of a child under 14 years old.

On April 4, McCoy pleaded not guilty to three counts of capital murder. The state announced that it would be seeking the death penalty.

Mother speaks out after pregnant daughter allegedly shot, killed by Huntsville Police Officer

The incident happened on Jan. 7, 2022, when McCoy was off-duty. According to investigators, McCoy admitted to shooting Courtney Spraggins, 26, but he doesn’t remember how it happened.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief meteorologist David Paul confirmed a tornado near Burbank Street in Dothan
Confirmed tornado in Dothan
Houston County
LIST: Storms cause damages around the Wiregrass
Montgomery Whitewater has set a date for its grand opening!
Montgomery Whitewater sets grand opening date
A helicopter crashed on Bear Creek Road in Shelby Co. Sunday afternoon.
Two die in Alabama medical helicopter crash
42-year-old Marcus Leonard Golden of Dothan (pictured) faces one count of second degree...
Dothan man faces sex, assault charges

Latest News

Chapter Chat with DHCLS: 'Dare to Lead'
April Chapter Chats: Dare to Lead by Brene Brown
News4's Will Polston takes a look at what stories are trending in the Wiregrass.
News4Now: What's Trending? | 4/4/23
This photo shows former President Donald Trump in the courtroom for his arraignment in New York...
Trump charged with 34 felony counts in hush money scheme
Over 60,000 Fentanyl pills seized in Florence hotel
Over 60,000 Fentanyl pills seized in Florence hotel
The wits and awareness of a dog in Walton County helped prevent a barn fire from spreading and...
Walton County fire put out after dog alerts owner