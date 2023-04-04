Commissioner nix home purchases to solve drainage issues

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On Tuesday, the Dothan City Commission rejected plans to purchase homes at a combined cost of about $1,000,000, which it planned to destroy to ease drainage issues.

The 3-3 vote on each of the four proposed purchases of Garden District homes killed the proposals that appeared on Tuesday’s agenda.

Mayor Mark Saliba, Commissioners David Crutchfield, and John Ferguson favored the acquisitions, while Commissioners Aristotle Kirkland, Kevin Dorsey, and Gantt Pierce voted against the measure.

Commissioners Bradley Bedwell was absent.

Planners believe demolition is the most affordable method to ease flooding problems.

The city blames past planning and zoning laws—or lack of them— for that historic neighborhood’s persistent and long-term drainage issues, a problem they believe newer ordinances have corrected.

Purchasing homes and tearing them down to create retention ponds was not the first choice, but commissioners claim it is the most practical and economically feasible.

That did not quell concerns.

“Right now, we don’t know if the purchase of those homes will absolutely solve the problem,” said Kirkland, the District 2 commissioner.

The first intent was a construction piping project to ease street flooding, but cost projections soared so much that demolition became the most cost-efficient method.

Believing they lacked the complete picture, commissioners in January put the purchase of two other properties—both on Tacoma Street—on hold until learning from one of the property owners they had moved out because city staff had told them the purchase of her house was a “done deal.”

Reluctantly, commissioners approved purchasing her home and the one next door.

But, afterward, they stalled the proposed purchase of other homes until Tuesday.

One rejected on Tuesday belongs to a disabled veteran and his wife who the city approached about purchasing their home.

The city’s failure to follow through on that purchase has left the veteran and his wife in a financial lurch, because unlike other properties water has gotten into their house.

“Whether or not we could have handled this better—there is always that possibility,” Mayor Saliba said.

The houses that commissioners declined to purchase on Tuesday are:

603 North Pontiac from Suzanne White $292,500.

700 North Cherokee from Steven and Tracie Roy $405,000.

1502 Oak Drive from James Mack Brown. $144,000.

1510 Oak Drive from Jimmie W. Powell. $148,500.

Commissioners in January approved the purchase of the two Tacoma Street homes at a combined $715,000 cost after a brief delay.

A third Tacoma Street home was purchased last year.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.