Beyond the Vet: Trevon Sanders

Trevon has had quite the career since graduating, including stints in the NFL, with the Charleston Police Department, and now with the XFL's Orlando Guardians.
By Briana Jones
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - On a narrow road in Pike County, there is a powerhouse school full of great athletes. For example, former Troy defensive tackle Trevon Sanders.

Trevon has had quite the career since graduating in 2019. It includes the NFL, Charleston Police Department and the XFL. Here’s how Trevon believes Troy molded and shaped his career.

