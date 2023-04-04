Auburn University gymnast announces retirement

(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Suni Lee, the Auburn University gymnast and Olympic gold medalist, announced the end of her gymnastics career as an Auburn Tiger.

In a statement released on Twitter, Lee says her doctors made the difficult decision for her to focus on health and recovery for an issue involving her kidneys.

She says her diagnosis has sharpened her vision for the future, and she hopes to compete in the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

