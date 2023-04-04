Auburn gymnast, Olympic medalist Sunisa Lee announces career end at Auburn due to health

Auburn gymnast Sunisa Lee
Auburn gymnast Sunisa Lee(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Sunisa Lee, a gymnast at Auburn University and Olympic medal recipient, has announced the end of her gymnastics career at Auburn, citing medical issues.

In a statement released on Twitter, Lee says her doctors made the difficult decision for her to focus on health and recovery for an issue involving her kidneys. Lee’s full statement can be read below.

Lee said in her statement that she still hopes to compete in the 2024 Olympics in Paris, and her diagnosis has “sharpened my vision for the future.”

Lee concludes her statement with a “thank you” to her doctors, coaches and Auburn medical staff.

