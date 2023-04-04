April Chapter Chats: Dare to Lead by Brene Brown

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - There’s never a bad time to introduce new habits into your life. Here at News4 we are encouraging you to do so through reading.

This month, Chapter Chat focused on nonfiction books and how these reads can help improve life skills.

Director of the Houston County Library Chris Warren brought Dare to Lead: Brave Work, Tough Conversations, Whole Hearts by Brené Brown.

Dr. Brown is a professor at the University of Houston’s Graduate College of Social Work. She’s spent the past twenty years studying human emotions and experience.

However, she’s spent the last seven years focused on leadership.

“She’s been working with leaders of Fortune 500 companies and nonprofits and things like that and really trying to answer the questions How do we cultivate bravery in our organization, particularly with our leaders,” Warren explained.

This month's installment of Chapter Chat highlights Dare to Lead. (brenebrown.com)

Dare to Lead aims to promote leadership skills such as empathy, connection, and courage. While these may seem like they focus only on workplace leadership, Dr. Brown’s book shares lessons that can be translated to every day life.

“The lessons that she talks about, about being authentic, about being vulnerable, about having honest conversations with people. Yes they apply to the workplace, that’s most of what she talks about but she also talks about how these lessons apply to our interpersonal relationships,” Warren said.

Anyone looking to gain better leadership skills or practice vulnerability in their own lives can connect to something in Dare to Lead.

If you’re looking to pick up a copy of the book, you can visit any of the DHCLS’s branches and someone will be happy to help set you up with a library card.

Dare to Lead is also available through the library’s e-book program, Libby. Anyone with the Libby app and a library card can download e-books or audiobooks to their personal devices.

“I particularly like the audiobook of this one because Brené Brown herself narrates it,” Warren said. “She has a really good delivery style, really good cadence to her voice, It really adds a lot listening to her narrate her own book.”

DHCLS has more to offer than just books. There are always events happening for all ages. The Big Spring Book Sale starts on April 14.

They also have several different book clubs, story times, and writing groups. To view their full event calendar, click here.

