$100K worth of cocaine washes ashore Florida beaches

WALTON COUNTY, Fla— Three packages of cocaine have been discovered after washing ashore on three different areas of beach in Walton County.

On April 3, 2023, Walton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Scenic Gulf Drive in Miramar Beach after a beachgoer found what appeared to be some type of narcotics.

The package was in a clear Ziploc bag wrapped in clear plastic. The package was confiscated and submitted into evidence for destruction.

Later the same day, deputies were called to the Gulfview Heights beach access about a suspicious package on the beach.

The caller said the package appeared to be a ‘brick of cocaine’ washed up on shore and notified the lifeguard near Ed Walline beach access.

The package was wrapped in a black bag with a logo on it and was brought to the South Walton substation where it later tested positive for cocaine and submitted for destruction.

Walton County (WCSO)

Tuesday morning, deputies were called to Grayton Beach State Park for a similar incident where they located another brick of cocaine wrapped with a different logo.

The U.S. Coast Guard was contacted and made aware of the incidents. The Walton County Sheriff’s Office VICE/Narcotics Unit is looking into the discoveries as well.

It’s not uncommon for Walton County Sheriff’s Office to be called to the beach for suspicious items washed ashore from the Gulf whether it be ordnance, drugs, or otherwise. WCSO encourages residents and visitors to immediately call us and do not attempt to retrieve these items.

