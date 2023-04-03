Winds damage Enterprise Country Club

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Strong winds---possibly a tornado----damaged the Enterprise Country Club on Monday.

“It just turned black,” club president Cathy Brown said of clouds that approached midday.

The winds peeled back the roof of the building, and lightweight patio furniture was tossed up to 200 yards.

A few trees fell on the property nestled along Alabama Highway 27.

“We’re closed on Mondays, so that was a real blessing,” Brown told News 4.

Only a few workers were there when the winds whipped up and, hearing sirens, they took shelter and were unharmed.

