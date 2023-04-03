Warm Days Ahead

SYNOPSIS – A warm week is ahead as daily high temperatures soar well into the 80s. We’ll see a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms Tuesday, with better rain chances to return Friday and into Easter Weekend. We’ll cool quite a bit for Saturday and Sunday.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy, patchy fog. Low near 68°. Winds S at 5 mph

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, isolated PM showers and thunderstorms. High near 85°. Winds S at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy, patchy fog. Low near 65°. Winds light SE.

EXTENDED

WED: Partly sunny. Low: 65° High: 86° 10%

THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 66° High: 85° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 66° High: 82° 40%

SAT: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 60° High: 72° 60%

SUN: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. Low: 55° High: 68° 60%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 55° High: 72° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

