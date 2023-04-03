UPDATE: 2 killed after Lifesaver medical helicopter crash near Highway 280 in Shelby Co.

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people have died following a Lifesaver medical helicopter crash near Highway 280 on Bear Creek Road and Mountain Oaks Drive.

The Shelby County Coroner’s office confirmed the identities of the two victims on Monday. Pilot Marc Gann, 63, of Sylacauga and RN Samuel Russell, 43, of Goodwater, died as a result of the crash.

The crash happened just before 5:30 p.m. Sunday, April 2.

Shelby Co. authorities say 2 people died Sunday when a medical helicopter crashed off Hwy 280. (WBRC)

The helicopter was sent to help a hiker who had breathing problems and chest pains. A landing site was set up and that’s when the crash happened.

Watch Shelby Co. authorities hold a news conference below:

Authorities say three crew members were on the helicopter when the crash happened.. One died at the scene and two others were taken to hospitals. One member died at the hospital. The condition of the third member is not known at this time.

The hiker was also taken to a hospital.

The road is closed in both directions. It is unknown when the road will reopen.

Deputies and other first responders are currently on the scene of an aircraft accident in the area of Bear Creek Road (Co Rd 43) and Mountain Oaks Drive. The road is closed in both directions, and it is likely it will be closed for an extended period of time. — Shelby County SO (@ShelbyCountySO) April 2, 2023

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.