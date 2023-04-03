UPDATE: 2 killed after Lifesaver medical helicopter crash near Highway 280 in Shelby Co.

Identities confirmed by Shelby Co. Coroner
A helicopter crashed on Bear Creek Road in Shelby Co. Sunday afternoon.
A helicopter crashed on Bear Creek Road in Shelby Co. Sunday afternoon.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people have died following a Lifesaver medical helicopter crash near Highway 280 on Bear Creek Road and Mountain Oaks Drive.

The Shelby County Coroner’s office confirmed the identities of the two victims on Monday. Pilot Marc Gann, 63, of Sylacauga and RN Samuel Russell, 43, of Goodwater, died as a result of the crash.

The crash happened just before 5:30 p.m. Sunday, April 2.

Shelby Co. authorities say 2 people died Sunday when a medical helicopter crashed off Hwy 280.
Shelby Co. authorities say 2 people died Sunday when a medical helicopter crashed off Hwy 280.(WBRC)

The helicopter was sent to help a hiker who had breathing problems and chest pains. A landing site was set up and that’s when the crash happened.

Watch Shelby Co. authorities hold a news conference below:

Authorities say three crew members were on the helicopter when the crash happened.. One died at the scene and two others were taken to hospitals. One member died at the hospital. The condition of the third member is not known at this time.

The hiker was also taken to a hospital.

The road is closed in both directions. It is unknown when the road will reopen.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A helicopter crashed on Bear Creek Road in Shelby Co. Sunday afternoon.
Two die in Alabama medical helicopter crash
St. Petersburg Police are looking for a two-year-old boy who is missing after his mother's body...
Body of Florida toddler found in alligator jaws after Amber Alert
The scene is clear, and the roadway is back open.
2 Alabama National Guardsmen injured in crash on U.S. 231
A burned-out shell of a school bus is all that’s left after a fast-moving fire that broke out...
School bus driver praised for helping 23 students off burning bus
Dothan Police issued a call for public assistance in the search for Sandra Sue Holland, 76.
Dothan Police ask for help in search for missing woman

Latest News

Newly released data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration shows that nearly...
As pedestrian deaths rise, ALEA offers safety trips to motorists
A helicopter crashed on Bear Creek Road in Shelby Co. Sunday afternoon.
Two die in Alabama medical helicopter crash
weather
Meteorologist Emily Acton Weathercast April 2, 2023
The PC Dive Club partnered with Gulf World Marine Institute this morning for the 8th annual...
Underwater Easter Egg Hunt