Two die in Alabama medical helicopter crash

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A medical helicopter crashed in Shelby County, Alabama Sunday afternoon, killing two crew members and injuring a third.

Fox 6 in Birmingham reported that the helicopter had been sent to help a hiker with breathing problems and chest pains.

The patient was transported to a Birmingham hospital by another medical provider.

This accident is the latest in a series of medical helicopter crashes in Alabama.

Three people died in 2016 when an air ambulance plummeted to the ground in Coffee County.

A pilot died in Headland, near Dothan, on Christmas Day 2019 when another medical chopper crashed because the pilot suffered a medical attack.

Last summer, a helicopter crash in Andalusia injured a crew of three.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.