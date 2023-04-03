Two die in Alabama medical helicopter crash

A helicopter crashed on Bear Creek Road in Shelby Co. Sunday afternoon.
A helicopter crashed on Bear Creek Road in Shelby Co. Sunday afternoon.(WBRC)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A medical helicopter crashed in Shelby County, Alabama Sunday afternoon, killing two crew members and injuring a third.

Fox 6 in Birmingham reported that the helicopter had been sent to help a hiker with breathing problems and chest pains.

The patient was transported to a Birmingham hospital by another medical provider.

This accident is the latest in a series of medical helicopter crashes in Alabama.

Three people died in 2016 when an air ambulance plummeted to the ground in Coffee County.

A pilot died in Headland, near Dothan, on Christmas Day 2019 when another medical chopper crashed because the pilot suffered a medical attack.

Last summer, a helicopter crash in Andalusia injured a crew of three.

