Supplies needed for Dothan Homeless Connect event

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Southeast Coalition for the Homeless (SEACH) is sponsoring a Homeless Connect Event in Saturday, April 15.

From 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. in the back parking lot at the Alfred Saliba Family Service Center’s Mixson Business Center, meals and supplies will be delivered to homeless areas, camps, and individuals.

With the event less than two weeks away, supplies are needed from the community.

Here is a list of items that SEACH is accepting if you would like to donate:

Food items

Pop-Top/Quick Eat Non-Perishable Food Items such as Vienna sausages, Beanie Weenies, Ramen Noodles, Fruit Cups, Granola Bars, Ravioli, Tuna, PB Crackers, Cheese Crackers, Small Bag Chips, Small Bag Crackers, Spam/Potted Meat, Canned Soup, Spagheetios, Cookie Packs, Apple Sauce, Small Bag of Nuts, Beef Jerky, Boxed Raisins, Fruit Snacks, Trail Mix, Small Canned Pop Top Veggies

Bottled Water

Toiletries

Shampoo

Conditioner

Deodorant

Toothbrush

Toothpaste

Razor

Shaving Cream

Body Lotion

Bath Soap

Shower Gel

Combs

Toilet Paper

Feminine Hygiene Products

Baby Wipes

Diapers

Summer Specific Clothes

In sizes adult male, adult female, child male, and child female

Shorts

Shoes

Sandals

Living Items

New socks

New underwear

Hats

Bandana

Sunglasses

Umbrellas

Rain Coats

Purses

Wallets

Blankets and Sheets

Tents

Bikes

Air Mattresses/Cots

Camp Chairs

Colman Stoves

Propane Tanks

Flash Lights

Belts

Backpacks

Bug Spray

Batteries

Suncreen

Can Openers

You can drop off any of these items at The Ark Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. They are located at 475 West Main in Dothan. You can contact The Ark at 334-794-7223.

The Harbor at 320 N. Foster Street in Dothan is accepting donations Monday through Thursday and on Saturday from 8 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. You can contact them at 334-790-4031.

Items can also be dropped off at Love In Action on West Main in Dothan on Tuesdays or Thursdays between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Their number is 334-494-4995.

Monetary donations can be made at SEACH at 545 West Main Street, Suite 100, Dothan.

Be sure to tell any of these locations that the donations are for the Homeless Connect Event.

For any additional information on how to donate or how to volunteer for the event on April 15, dial 2-1-1.

