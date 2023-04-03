Snailfish becomes deepest fish ever photographed

Scientists film the deepest ever fish on a seabed off Japan.
Scientists film the deepest ever fish on a seabed off Japan.(University of Western Australia)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Scientists have recorded the deepest ever fish.

Last September, a sea robot filmed this snailfish just above the seabed off Japan at a depth of 27,000 feet.

Scientists also physically caught two other fish at 26,000 feet, a new record for the deepest catch.

The fish have tiny eyes, a translucent body and no swim bladder.

Scientists captured two snailfish from 26,000 feet below the ocean's surface.
Scientists captured two snailfish from 26,000 feet below the ocean's surface.(University of Western Australia)

Scientists from the University of Western Australia and Tokyo University of Marine Science and Technology released the footage.

The discovery is part of a 10-year study into the deepest fish populations in the world.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A helicopter crashed on Bear Creek Road in Shelby Co. Sunday afternoon.
Two die in Alabama medical helicopter crash
St. Petersburg Police are looking for a two-year-old boy who is missing after his mother's body...
Body of Florida toddler found in alligator jaws after Amber Alert
The scene is clear, and the roadway is back open.
2 Alabama National Guardsmen injured in crash on U.S. 231
Dothan Police issued a call for public assistance in the search for Sandra Sue Holland, 76.
Dothan Police ask for help in search for missing woman
A burned-out shell of a school bus is all that’s left after a fast-moving fire that broke out...
School bus driver praised for helping 23 students off burning bus

Latest News

Crumby was shot while responding to a shots fired call in Huntsville.
Funeral service held for fallen Huntsville PD officer Garrett Crumby
Houston County
LIST: Storms cause damages around the Wiregrass
According to West’s post, the moose was stumbling, chewing profusely, and foaming at the mouth￼.
Man saves moose from choking on a plastic bag in Alaska
Enterprise Country Club
Wiregrass Storm Damage 4/3