Showers and storms today

SYNOPSIS - Showers and storms for Monday, the worst of the weather looks to come in around mid day as a warm front lifts to the north out of the gulf. We will keep an eye on the storms for the chance of gusty winds, large hail, and a tornado or two. Rain chances will stick around this afternoon before quiet overnight hours. Patchy fog will be possible in the morning and warmer temperatures on the way for Tuesday and the rest of the week as high pressure moves in and takes over. Rain is yet again back in the forecast for the weekend.. Saturday and Sunday look pretty wet right now.

TODAY - Showers and storms. High near 78°. Winds S 5-15 mph 80%

TONIGHT - Patchy fog. Low near 66°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 5%

TOMORROW - Partly sunny, isolated showers. High near 85°. Winds S 5-10 mph 20%

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 65° High: 86° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 66° High: 85° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 66° High: 82° 20%

SAT: Scattered showers and storms. Low: 58° High: 70° 50%

SUN: Scattered showers and storms. Low: 55° High: 70° 50%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 55° High: 72° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 54° High: 75° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY- Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S 5-10 kts. Seas 2 ft

