As pedestrian deaths rise, ALEA offers safety trips to motorists

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Newly released data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration shows that nearly 6,600 pedestrians were killed in a traffic accident in 2020.

New estimates for 2021 show traffic fatalities reached a 16-year-high. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says there are things you can do to stay safe both in and out of the car.

“You need to do everything you can to get as far off the roadway as you can and get to a safe place,” said Jeremy Burkett with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency

If you have a flat tire, Burkett says, if safe, drive a little further to a safe place like a gas station or any parking lot. If that’s not possible or you don’t feel safe changing the tire yourself, call for help.

“We will help you change the tire, but will also have those emergency lights and sirens going, so that lets people know to get over,” said Burkett.

Burkette said motorists also need to remember the Move Over Law, which requires drivers to move lanes to clear a way for vehicles like ambulances, police, or, in this case, vehicles on the side of the right of way.

“If you are not following the law, and especially if someone is injured or killed, you are talking about vehicle manslaughter, you are talking about reckless endangerment. Not only are their violations but there are criminal charges that you could face,” said Burkett.

As for all drivers, Burkett says everyone can best be prepared with a safety kit that includes items like a reflecting vest or cones to alert drivers that you are there.

