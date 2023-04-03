LIST: Storms cause damages around the Wiregrass

Houston County
By WTVY Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Severe storms moved through the Wiregrass leaving damages and debris in its wake.

Here is a LIST of reported storm damages so far, according to the National Weather Service:

Coffee County

  • Enterprise Country Club building damage.
  • TREE DOWN ON CR-377.
  • TREE DOWN IN AL 189 SOUTH OF ELBA. BOTH LANES ARE BLOCKED.
  • TREE DOWN NEAR NEW HOME CHURCH.
  • TREE DOWN ON CR-107.
  • TREE DOWN IN AL 189 SOUTH OF ELBA. BOTH LANES ARE BLOCKED.
  • TREES DOWN ON AL 189 NEAR CR 433.

Houston County

  • A FEW TREES DOWN IN TAYLOR.
  • TREES DOWN IN WESTGATE PARK. POWER OUTAGES ALSO REPORTED.
  • TREE DOWN ON A HOME ON WHATLEY DRIVE.
  • TREE DOWN ACROSS TRAWICK ROAD.

Geneva County

  • STORM DEBRIS ON AL167 BOTH DIRECTIONS @ MP 14 BEFORE CR 41 IN GENEVA COUNTY. EXPECT MODERATE DELAYS.

The gallery below shows some of the damages reported above.

Reports will be updated as more become available.

