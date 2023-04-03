Funeral service held for fallen Huntsville PD officer Garrett Crumby

Crumby was shot while responding to a shots fired call in Huntsville.
Crumby was shot while responding to a shots fired call in Huntsville.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The funeral service for a fallen Huntsville Police Department officer was held on Monday morning.

According to the Huntsville Police Department, the funeral was held for officer Garrett Crumby at Mayfair Church of Christ. A visitation was held Sunday from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m.

One HPD officer dead, second officer ‘expected to survive’ in Tuesday shooting

Following the funeral service, the procession will travel to Tuscaloosa Memorial Park where officer Crumby will be laid to rest.

Officer Garrett Crumby remembered as quiet, caring public servant

The procession route is as follows:

• Exit Mayfair Church of Christ, turning right onto Carl T. Jones Drive

• West on Carl T. Jones to Whitesburg Drive

• Turn right (north) on Whitesburg, continue to California Street

• Continue on California Street as it turns into Andrew Jackson Way

• Turn left (west) onto Oakwood Avenue

• Turn left onto I-565 West

• Take I-565 to I-65 South

• Take I-65 to I-20/59

• Take I 20/59 to Exit 73, McFarland Boulevard

• Continue north on McFarland Boulevard, then right on to Veterans Memorial Parkway

• Cross the intersection onto Alabama Highway 216 and proceed to Tuscaloosa Memorial Park

• The cemetery will be on right

Officer Crumby served almost 8 years with the Tuscaloosa Police Department before moving to serve the Huntsville Police Department.

