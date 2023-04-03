Former UA basketball player Darius Miles pleads not guilty to capital murder

Former UA basketball player Darius Miles pleads not guilty to capital murder
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles entered a plea of not guilty, according to court documents filed Monday.

Miles also waived his arraignment.

Miles and Michael Davis were both charged with capital murder after 23-year-old Jamea Jonae Harris was shot and killed January 15 near The Strip in Tuscaloosa.

Court documents say Miles admitted giving Davis a gun just before the shooting.

Davis is still set for a May 24 arraignment and motions hearing.

