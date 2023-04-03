Florida Senate passes Heartbeat Protection Act

According to the bill, gestation would be defined as the first day of the woman’s last...
According to the bill, gestation would be defined as the first day of the woman’s last menstrual period.(Northern News Now)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Monday, the Florida Senate passed Senate Bill 300, the Heartbeat Protection Act.

This legislation could prohibit abortions after six weeks gestation, with exceptions for women who are victims of rape, incest, and human trafficking, or whose baby has a fatal fetal abnormality.

According to the bill, gestation would be defined as the first day of the woman’s last menstrual period.

The exception for fatal fetal abnormalities would be until the third trimester, as opposed to viability.

State officials say the bill’s exceptions were created to ensure “violent perpetrators are held accountable for their crimes against women and girls, and to help prevent repeated sexual assault, abuse, and violence against rape, incest, and human trafficking survivors”.

The bill contains reporting requirements as well.

SB-300 also requires that any abortion must be performed in-person by a medical doctor or osteopathic physician. Medication abortion must be dispensed in person by a physician and cannot be delivered by mail or other service.

This bill would also provide counseling, mentoring services, and material assistance (car seats, cribs, formula, diapers) to families.

More information on the passed bill can be found here.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A helicopter crashed on Bear Creek Road in Shelby Co. Sunday afternoon.
Two die in Alabama medical helicopter crash
Houston County
LIST: Storms cause damages around the Wiregrass
Chief meteorologist David Paul confirmed a tornado near Burbank Street in Dothan
Confirmed tornado in Dothan
42-year-old Marcus Leonard Golden of Dothan (pictured) faces one count of second degree...
Dothan man faces sex, assault charges
St. Petersburg Police are looking for a two-year-old boy who is missing after his mother's body...
Body of Florida toddler found in alligator jaws after Amber Alert

Latest News

After a crazy morning of storms, Caroline Gerhart chats with 4WARN Chief Meteorologist David...
4WARN Weather Q&A with Chief Meteorologist David Paul | 4/3/23
4WARN Chief Meteorologist David Paul takes a look with News4's Caroline Gerhart at the results...
4WARN Chief Meteorologist David Paul analyzes Dothan storm video, radar, photos | 4/3/23
Auburn gymnast Sunisa Lee
Auburn gymnast, Olympic medalist Sunisa Lee announces career end at Auburn due to health
A prosecutor shortage is fueling backlog in Alabama courtrooms.
Prosecutor shortage fueling backlog in Alabama courtrooms
A dark money group based in Washington, D.C. funneled $1.5 million dollars into Alabama...
Alabama state leaders announce economic game plan