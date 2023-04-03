DeSantis signs permitless concealed carry bill

HB-543 will go into effect on July 1, 2023.
HB-543 will go into effect on July 1, 2023.(MGN)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Governor Ron DeSantis signed House Bill 543 on Monday.

This bill would effectively allow Floridians to carry concealed weapons without a government-issued permit.

HB-543 will go into effect on July 1, 2023. According to the Governor’s office, this makes Florida the 26th state to enact constitutional carry legislation.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A helicopter crashed on Bear Creek Road in Shelby Co. Sunday afternoon.
Two die in Alabama medical helicopter crash
St. Petersburg Police are looking for a two-year-old boy who is missing after his mother's body...
Body of Florida toddler found in alligator jaws after Amber Alert
The scene is clear, and the roadway is back open.
2 Alabama National Guardsmen injured in crash on U.S. 231
Dothan Police issued a call for public assistance in the search for Sandra Sue Holland, 76.
Dothan Police ask for help in search for missing woman
A burned-out shell of a school bus is all that’s left after a fast-moving fire that broke out...
School bus driver praised for helping 23 students off burning bus

Latest News

Crumby was shot while responding to a shots fired call in Huntsville.
Funeral services take place for fallen Huntsville PD officer Garrett Crumby
Marcus Leonard Golden Dothan City Jail booking photo.
Dothan Police: man arrested for Assault and Sex Crime
A helicopter crashed on Bear Creek Road in Shelby Co. Sunday afternoon.
UPDATE: 2 killed after Lifesaver medical helicopter crash near Highway 280 in Shelby Co.
Newly released data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration shows that nearly...
As pedestrian deaths rise, ALEA offers safety trips to motorists