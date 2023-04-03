DeSantis signs permitless concealed carry bill

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Governor Ron DeSantis signed House Bill 543 on Monday.

This bill would effectively allow Floridians to carry concealed weapons without a government-issued permit.

HB-543 will go into effect on July 1, 2023. According to the Governor’s office, this makes Florida the 26th state to enact constitutional carry legislation.

