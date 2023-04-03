Confirmed tornado in Dothan

Chief meteorologist David Paul confirmed a tornado near Burbank Street in Dothan(David Paul)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - 4Warn Chief Meteorologist David Paul has confirmed a tornado in Dothan after surveying the damage and several radar scans.

The tornado appears to have touched down near Burbank Street and Buena Vista Dr.

There are several trees down in the area and the radar indicated rotation and debris.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

