Confirmed tornado in Dothan
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - 4Warn Chief Meteorologist David Paul has confirmed a tornado in Dothan after surveying the damage and several radar scans.
The tornado appears to have touched down near Burbank Street and Buena Vista Dr.
There are several trees down in the area and the radar indicated rotation and debris.
