Alabama Home Builders Licensure Board warns of construction scams amid recent storms

Scammers have targeted some in north Alabama after recent storm damage
By Claudia Peppenhorst
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - With several North Alabama families dealing with damage to their homes amid the recent storms, the Alabama Home Builders Licensure Board is warning those looking to hire construction workers of potential scams.

Many scammers will show up on your door step, ask for a down payment, and then disappear. To protect yourself and your wallet, Executive Director of the Home Builders Licensure Board, Chip Carden, said to hire locally, see proof of insurance, a local address and a phone number to follow up with.

Carden added that the most important thing you can do to protect yourself from scammers is to make sure they are licensed.

“Number one thing to do is to ask to see their license card,” Carden said. “If their doing work in excess of ten thousand dollars on a house, they got to have a homebuilders license. Roofers, if they do work over twenty five hundred, they must have a roofers license from us and its all their on our website.

Carden said for those looking to hire, another way to avoid potential scams is to take their time when choosing who will repair their home.

“One of the most important things a consumer can do is don’t get in a hurry,” Carden said. “If your house is destroyed, a couple more weeks is not going to make a difference in the process of getting your house put back together. Slow down, be careful, verify, do your research, do as much as you can to do your homework ahead of time before you sign your name on a dotted line.”

For more information on how you can avoid home repair scams, you can visit the Alabama Home Builders Licensure Board here.

