Underwater Easter Egg Hunt

The PC Dive Club partnered with Gulf World Marine Institute this morning for the 8th annual...
The PC Dive Club partnered with Gulf World Marine Institute this morning for the 8th annual Underwater Easter Egg hunt. The festivities took place over at St. Andrews State Park.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Has the thought of snorkeling for Easter eggs ever crossed your mind? Well two local organizations did just that.

The PC Dive Club partnered with Gulf World Marine Institute this morning for the 8th annual Underwater Easter Egg hunt. The festivities took place over at St. Andrews State Park.

Eggs were replaced with painted rocks and hidden along the shallower side of jetty of the state park. Prizes were given to the winners who grabbed the most eggs, most of one color, the most trash, and those who grabbed specialty rocks. The winners received a free year membership to the dive club, gift cards to local restaurants, or a free t-shirt.

The PC Dive Club has partnered with Gulf World Marine Institute every year since they created the event because the two have the same mission. They both want people to have fun in the water but also want to stress the importance of keeping it clean for not only us but also for the animals who live in the water.

“When we started the dive club up, we were sitting there thinking of interesting ways we could drive interest in the club and fun things to do for the members and one of the officers said ‘hey why don’t we hide eggs under the water?’” President of PC Dive Club Charles Cromer said. “And I was like ‘that’s brilliant!’ Let’s do an underwater Easter egg hunt. It sparked off from there and has been growing every year.”

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Petersburg Police are looking for a two-year-old boy who is missing after his mother's body...
Body of Florida toddler found in alligator jaws after Amber Alert
The scene is clear, and the roadway is back open.
2 Alabama National Guardsmen injured in crash on U.S. 231
Dothan Police issued a call for public assistance in the search for Sandra Sue Holland, 76.
Dothan Police ask for help in search for missing woman
Police footage has been released, showing the aftermath of a crash that happened only hours...
Police videos show desperate moments following crash that killed UGA player, staffer
Mississippi officials say Robert Hamil, 27, has died after he was struck by a vehicle on a...
Father of 2 dies after being hit by vehicle while changing flat tire, family says

Latest News

Damage from a late-night tornado is seen in Sullivan, Ind., Saturday, April 1, 2023. Multiple...
At least 26 dead after tornadoes rake US Midwest, South
Officials with the Decatur Police Department say Smith has been charged with capital murder for...
Body of second robbery suspect found in Flint Creek
A woman was killed in the home that was destroyed.
NWS confirms EF-3 tornado hit Madison Co., killing woman
Nancy Power Hodous has had her lifelong dream of receiving a college degree come true.
‘Follow your heart’: 102-year-old woman receives college degree