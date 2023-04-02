April Showers Anyone?
SYNOPSIS – Showers will move into the Wiregrass early Monday morning bringing heavy rainfall and strong straight-line winds. A chance for a brief isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. We will have a chance of showers almost every day this week and leading into the weekend.
TONIGHT – Overcast. Low near 51°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph
TOMORROW – Showers and thunderstorms. High near 74°. Winds N at 5 mph. 60%
TOMORROW NIGHT – Rain ending, partly cloudy. Low near 56°. Winds N at 5 mph.
EXTENDED
TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 64° High: 85° 20%
WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 65° High: 86° 20%
THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 66° High: 85° 20%
FRI: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 64° High: 82° 30%
SAT: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 60° High: 80° 40%
SUN: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 56° High: 78° 30%
COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.
