April Showers Anyone?

SYNOPSIS – Showers will move into the Wiregrass early Monday morning bringing heavy rainfall and strong straight-line winds. A chance for a brief isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. We will have a chance of showers almost every day this week and leading into the weekend.

TONIGHT – Overcast. Low near 51°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph

TOMORROW – Showers and thunderstorms. High near 74°. Winds N at 5 mph. 60%

TOMORROW NIGHT – Rain ending, partly cloudy. Low near 56°. Winds N at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 64° High: 85° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 65° High: 86° 20%

THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 66° High: 85° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 64° High: 82° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 60° High: 80° 40%

SUN: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 56° High: 78° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.