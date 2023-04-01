This Rain is no ‘April Fools’ Joke

SYNOPSIS – A sunny Sunday is in store before rain chances come back into play. We can expect heavy rainfall Monday and then again Friday and Saturday. Small chance of rain for the middle of the week!

TONIGHT – Few clouds. Low near 51°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 74°. Winds N at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Turning mostly clear. Low near 56°. Winds N at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

MON: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 56° High: 78° 60%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 64° High: 85° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 65° High: 86° 20%

THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 66° High: 85° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 64° High: 82° 40%

SAT: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 60° High: 80° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

