This Rain is no ‘April Fools’ Joke

WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By Emily Acton
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – A sunny Sunday is in store before rain chances come back into play. We can expect heavy rainfall Monday and then again Friday and Saturday. Small chance of rain for the middle of the week!

TONIGHT – Few clouds. Low near 51°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 74°. Winds N at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Turning mostly clear. Low near 56°. Winds N at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

MON: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 56° High: 78° 60%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 64° High: 85° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 65° High: 86° 20%

THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 66° High: 85° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 64° High: 82° 40%

SAT: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 60° High: 80° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Petersburg Police are looking for a two-year-old boy who is missing after his mother's body...
Body of Florida toddler found in alligator jaws after Amber Alert
The scene is clear, and the roadway is back open.
2 Alabama National Guardsmen injured in crash on U.S. 231
Dothan Police issued a call for public assistance in the search for Sandra Sue Holland, 76.
Dothan Police ask for help in search for missing woman
UPDATE: The roads have been cleared and are back open.
Motorcycle, car wreck backing up traffic on 431 in Dothan
Police footage has been released, showing the aftermath of a crash that happened only hours...
Police videos show desperate moments following crash that killed UGA player, staffer

Latest News

4WARN Meterologist Amber Kulick provides a quick Weather Update as we track some storms coming...
4WARN Weather Update - 4/1/23
WTVY 4WARN Weather
Stormy Start To The Weekend
Color The Weather 03-31-23
Color The Weather 03-31-23
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 03-31-23
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 03-31-23